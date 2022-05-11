BRICS countries mull pandemic early warning system

Published: May 11, 2022

The 12th meeting of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) health ministers has agreed that BRICS countries will launch an early warning system for large-scale pandemics.

Hosted by China virtually, the meeting was joined by more than 70 attendees including health ministers from BRICS countries and the deputy director-general of the World Health Organization.

During the meeting, representatives had in-depth discussions on a range of topics such as COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control, building new health systems and digital health, as per Xinhua News Agency.

Ma Xiaowei, head of China's National Health Commission, introduced China's counter-epidemic policies including the dynamic zero-COVID approach and talked about China's efforts to maintain a balance between epidemic prevention and economic development.

A joint declaration was adopted at the meeting.

China is scheduled to host the BRICS summit in Xiamen in June this year.

BRICS is a multilateral forum consisting of five major emerging economies of the world, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

