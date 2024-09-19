Bridging Borders: Gerard Mestrallet's visit to Mundra Port boosts India-France economic corridor

New Delhi [India], September 19 : Gerard Mestrallet, Special Envoy of France for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), visited Gujarat on 16-17 September to strengthen bilateral cooperation between France and India.

His trip focused on understanding India's infrastructure and development strategies, particularly at Mundra port, a crucial component of the IMEEC initiative.

Accompanied by his diplomatic and military advisors, as well as Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, Consul General of France in Mumbai, Mestrallet met with key economic stakeholders involved in the project.

The delegation toured the terminals and newly established renewable energy facilities in the area.

This transnational rail and shipping corridor represents a significant shared interest for both India and France.

Mestrallet noted, "The existing direct shipping line between Mundra and Marseille is an asset that offers competitive transit times for exports and imports."

He emphasized that major French and European companies, such as CMA-CGM, will play a vital role in enhancing sea connectivity across the Indian subcontinent.

He further stated, "IMEEC will distinctly strengthen our partnership in three strategic priorities: low-carbon energies, digital data, and port-to-port partnerships."

The project aligns with the EU's "Global Gateway" connectivity strategy and is expected to become a flagship initiative.

This visit follows Mestrallet's first trip in January 2024, when he accompanied President Emmanuel Macron to India for the Republic Day celebrations, during which IMEEC was highlighted as a strategic area of cooperation.

In the coming months, France will collaborate with Indian officials and businesses to advance the IMEEC pre-project phase. Mestrallet plans to return to India for further discussions in New Delhi in November, underscoring France's commitment to this transformative initiative.

