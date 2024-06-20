British High Commissioner to India calls on CEC Rajiv Kumar

New Delhi [India], June 20 : High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to India, Lindy Cameron called on the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar here on Thursday.

This meeting marks her first official visit since assuming her role.

During the meeting, Cameron extended her congratulations to CEC Rajiv Kumar and the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the successful conduct of the General Elections 2024. She praised the ECI for its effective management and the integrity displayed throughout the electoral process, which has garnered widespread admiration and acclaim.

"Ms Lindy Cameron, High Commissioner @UKinIndia called on CEC Rajiv Kumar today. Apart from being her first courtesy visit, she congratulated CEC & #ECI for successful conduct of #GE2024 which has garnered lot of admiration & praise for capability & integrity of electoral process," said Election Commission of India in a post on X.

General elections were held in India from April 19 to June 1 in seven phases, to elect all 543 members of the Lok Sabha.

Votes were counted and the result was declared on June 4 to form the 18th Lok Sabha.

On June 7 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed the support of 293 MPs to President Droupadi Murmu.

More than 968 million people out of a population of 1.4 billion people were eligible to vote, equivalent to 70 per cent of the total population.

642 million voters participated in the election and 312 million of them were women, making it the highest ever participation by women voters.

This was the largest-ever election, surpassing the previous election, and lasted 44 days, second only to the 1951-52 Indian general election.

The legislative assembly elections in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim were held simultaneously with the general election, along with the by-elections for 25 constituencies in 12 legislative assemblies.

