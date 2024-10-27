British parliamentarians press UK govt to intervene for Imran Khan's release

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 27 : British parliamentarians have called on the UK's Foreign Secretary David Lammy MP to intervene in Imran Khan's release from Adiala Jail and engage with the Pakistan government, Geo reported.

The 20 British parliamentarians, representing both the Commons and the Lords, have signed a letter written by Kim Johnson, MP for Liverpool Riverside, at the behest of Imran Khan's adviser on International Affairs, Zulfi Bukhari.

The signatories are Kim Johnson MP, Paula Barker MP, Apsana Begum MP, Liam Byrne MP, Rosie Duffield MP, Gill Furniss MP, Paulette Hamilton MP, Peter Lamb MP, Andy McDonald MP, Abtisam Mohamed MP, Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP, Zarah Sultana MP, Steve Witherden MP, Nadia Whittome MP, Baroness Joan Bakewell, Baroness Christine Blower, Lord Peter Hain, Lord John Hendy and Lord Todoanfel.

The letter stated, "We are writing with grave concern about the continued detention of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. As you will know, Khan was imprisoned in 2023 in a move which the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention found had no legal basis and appeared to have been intended to disqualify him from running for political office, as per Geo News.

"Thus, from the outset, that prosecution was not grounded in law and was reportedly instrumentalised for a political purpose," the letter added.

In a letter, they expressed concern that Khan's ongoing detention threatens democracy in Pakistan.

The letter cited Amnesty International's review of Khan's case, highlighting the "pattern of weaponisation of the legal system" to keep him detained and barred from political activity.

Amnesty noted that Khan was denied adequate time and facilities to prepare his defence in at least three trials.

"As a result, Khan's ongoing detention represents a grave threat to democracy in the country. Indeed, there has been speculation that his fate will likely be decided by a military court, which would represent a worrying and completely illegal escalation. Following a recent review of Khan's case, Amnesty International has found that there has been a pattern of weaponisation of the legal system to keep Imran Khan under detention and away from all political activity," the letter to Lammy said.

They have also observed that in at least three trials, Khan has not been allowed adequate time and facilities for the preparation of his defence. It has become apparently clear that the number of cases against the jailed PTI founder is now "consistent with a pattern of misuse of the justice system in Pakistan to intimidate, harass and target political opposition leaderswhile infringing upon the enshrined independence of the judiciary," the letter added.

It further said the recently passed 26th Constitutional Amendment would take powers, such as banning political parties or handling cases involving federal and provincial governments, away from the Supreme Court. "This would constitute an assault on the principle of a separation of powers codified in the country's Constitution."

It adds: "Meanwhile, in recent weeks, there has been further anti-democratic clampdowns on Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Party, which has seen the arrest of parliamentarians and high-profile activists. Despite gaining prior permission to hold a rally in Islamabad, it appears that Pakistani authorities unfairly invoked a new Public Order Act to detain PTI supporters.

"Parliamentarians across this House will agree that the political precedent this is setting is dangerous. As such, Khan must be immediately released from pre-trial detention. As a country, we have a duty to stand up for human rights, democracy and international law everywhere. We therefore urge you to make representations to the Pakistani government to secure Khan's safe release."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor