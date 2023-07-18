Britney Spears, Will.I.Am join forces in new single 'Mind Your Business'

Los Angeles, July 18 Britney Spears and Will.I.Am have reunited for their new single which hit the charts on Tuesday. Titled 'Mind Your Business', the 'Black Eyed Peas' singer announced the news on his social media with a video teaser captioning: "Uh Oh!!! This summer is about to be hot!!!"

In the seconds-long clip, the artists' are heard saying: "You are now, now rockin' with Will.i.am and Britney, b****."

Meanwhile, Spears is also heard singing what is likely the song's chorus, saying "Mind your business, b****" - over an up-tempo gangsta style beat.

Will.I.Am also included the hashtag, ‘MindyourBusiness.’ The duo have been longtime collaborators as they have previously worked together on various big tracks, such as ‘Big Fat Bass’, which appeared in Spear’s 2011 album ‘Femme Fatale’, along with ‘Scream & Shout’, the lead single from Will.I.Am’s ‘Willpower’ record.

According to 'Variety', this track will be Spears’ first release since she joined Elton John for 'Hold Me Closer', a re-imagined remix of his classic hit 'Tiny Dancer'.

The track earned Spears her first appearance on the Billboard charts after nearly a decade away.

News of the new single comes on the heels of Spears setting a date and revealing the title of her upcoming, much-buzzed-about memoir ‘The Woman in Me'. Spears’ book is slated for release on October 24 and will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

The book is said to tell Spears' story "on her own terms, at last, as per the publisher’s announcement. Spears, earlier under a court-mandated conservatorship placed by her father. Rumors spread among fans that the pop star was being held in the conservatorship against her will, spawning the “#FreeBritney” movement which ultimately led to her release."

