Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer 'misses her papa', shares tearjerking post

Los Angeles, Nov 21 Hollywood star Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer Willis shared a touching Instagram post after her father's dementia diagnosis.

The star was diagnosed with aphasia in Spring 2022 and in early 2023, his family shared that he was further diagnosed with dementia, reports Mirror.co.uk.

In a statement, they wrote: "Bruce has always found joy in life and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us."

The actor was specifically diagnosed with Frontotemporal dementia which can alter a person's behaviour and personality.

His daughter wrote in a caption: "Really missing my papa today."

As per Mirror.co.uk, Rumer's post featured a sweet throwback picture of Bruce, shirtless, holding Rumer as a baby. She was dressed in a pretty white sundress with a matching headband in her hair. One person in the comments wrote: "I cannot even imagine. My heart and prayers go out to you. I’m also sending you a sincere tight hug. Blessings to you.”

Bruce's other daughter, Tallulah, also made a similar gesture with her own post.

She captioned: "Damn, these photos are hitting tonight. You're my whole damn heart and I'm so proud to be your Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis.”

Tallulah shared an array of old photos including one where she sat on her dad's lap.

In the photo, the pair were dressed casually as Bruce wore jean trousers and a black zip-up jumper. Tallulah was seen in jean overalls with a collared shirt. Another photo showed off her licence to underscore her name that left a sweet nod to her father.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor