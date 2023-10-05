Brussels: India, EU discuss cyber cooperation in multilateral fora

Brussels [Belgium], October 5 : India and the European Union discussed cyber cooperation in multilateral fora and also appreciated the Cyber Dialogue mechanism, during the seventh India-EU Cyber Dialogue in Brussels, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in promoting capacity building in cyberspace and combating the criminal use of Information and Communication technology.

The Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, the Joint Secretary of the Cyber Diplomacy Division, Ministry of External Affairs.

While, the EU delegation was led by Ambassador Joanneke Balfoort, the Director of Security and Defence at the European External Action Service.

In the context of the vibrant Strategic Partnership between India and the EU, the two sides expressed appreciation for the Cyber Dialogue mechanism as it provides a platform to discuss a wide range of issues related to cyberspace. Both sides exchanged views on cyber policies, strategies and areas of mutual interest, the MEA stated.

They discussed cyber cooperation in multilateral fora, including at the United Nations, and in regional settings, including at OSCE, ARF and G20. They also discussed cooperation in promoting capacity building in cyberspace and combating the criminal use of ICTs, the MEA added.

Both sides also agreed to hold the next India-EU Cyber Dialogue on a mutually convenient date.

