Bull bison gores visitor at US Yellowstone National Park

Washington, June 30 A visitor was gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park, one of the largest national parks in the US, officials said.

The 34-year-old male from Colorado Springs, Colorado, was gored by the bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful, one of Yellowstone National Park's most iconic attractions, Xinhua news agency quoted the park officials as saying on Wednesday in a social media post.

"The male was walking with his family on a boardwalk when a bull bison charged the group. Family members did not leave the area, and the bull bison continued to charge and gored the male," said the officials, adding that the visitor sustained an injury to his arm and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

"Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached! When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space," they said, noting that bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.

They urged visitors to stay more than 23 metres away from all large animals, including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes, and at least 91 metres away from bears and wolves.

This is the second reported incident so far this year of a visitor getting too close to the animal and the bison responding to the perceived threat by goring the individual.

A 25-year-old female from Ohio was gored and tossed over three meters into the air on May 30, and sustained a puncture wound and other injuries.

Yellowstone closed for more than a week earlier this month and partially reopened last week after an unprecedented flooding that caused severe damage to roads and other critical park infrastructure.

Summer is usually the busiest season in Yellowstone.

The 8,991-square-km wilderness recreation area, largely in the northwest corner of Wyoming and extending into Montana and Idaho, attracted approximately 4.86 million visitors last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor