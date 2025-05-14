BYC shares video of mother's plea for son's return amid abductions in Balochistan

Quetta [Pakistan], May 14 : A video shared by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has brought to light a deeply emotional and distressing plea from a mother in Balochistan, who is calling for the return of her son, forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces.

In the video, the mother, holding the Quran close to her chest, desperately asks, "For the sake of the Holy Quran, return my son."

The BYC described this plea as not merely the cry of a mother but the voice of an entire nation enduring oppression. The BYC has also provided details about the abducted student, Naeem Bashir, who was forcibly disappeared on February 5.

According to the committee, Naeem Bashir, a college student from Turbat, was taken by Pakistani security forces without any arrest warrant, legal process, court proceedings, or trial.

Condemning the act, BYC rejected what it termed the erasure of Baloch voices. BYC stated, "No arrest warrant. No legal process. No court. No trial. We, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, reject this erasure. We reject this oppression, where mothers must carry the Holy Quran to appeal to humanity."

The committee declared that these acts are war crimes committed in secrecy, under the cover of global indifference and media complicity. Despite this, BYC vows to continue its efforts to resist silence and to speak out against these violations.

In Pakistan, enforced disappearances and abductions are widespread human rights violations, particularly in regions like Balochistan. Individuals, often activists, students, and political dissenters, are forcibly taken by security forces without arrest warrants, legal processes, or trials.

These acts of abduction are conducted in secrecy, with families left in the dark about the whereabouts and well-being of their loved ones. The victims are subjected to arbitrary detention, torture, and sometimes extrajudicial killing, all under the guise of countering terrorism or maintaining national security.

This brutal treatment is often accompanied by a media blackout, with international indifference allowing the perpetrators to operate without accountability. These human rights violations are not isolated incidents but part of a systematic campaign to silence opposition, especially from marginalized groups like the Baloch people, who are denied their basic rights to life, liberty, and justice. Despite global condemnation, such practices continue unchecked in Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor