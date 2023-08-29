Cabinet Secretary for Kenya’s Ministry of Defence lays wreath at National War Memorial in Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 29 : Cabinet Secretary for Kenya’s Ministry of Defence Aden Bare Duale on Tuesday laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

Aden Bare Duale received a Guard of Honour in Delhi. He was received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

A wreath was also laid by Brazilian Army General Tomás Miguel Miné Ribeiro Paiva.

The Brazilian Army General also received a Guard of Honour.

Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Defence, Aden Bare Duale, on Monday arrived in New Delhi on a three-day visit to India.

During his stay in India, he will hold talks with his Indian counterpart, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday. The visiting dignitary is expected to visit Indian shipyards and defence industries in Goa and Bengaluru, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

This is the maiden visit of Cabinet Secretary Duale to India and the highest-level stand-alone political visit from Kenya since the new government assumed office in September 2022.

"The visit is indicative of the importance India attaches to its relations with African nations and the growing cooperation between India and Kenya, in particular. It is expected to open new avenues for further strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries," the statement read.

India and Kenya are maritime neighbours with robust and multi-faceted partnerships, marked by regular high-level visits, increasing trade and investment and extensive people-to-people contacts.

Meanwhile, Brazilian Army General Tomás Paiva is on a weeklong visit to India. His visit highlights India, and Brazil’s growing interest in strengthening the military cooperation between the two.

Paiva’s India visit holds strategic importance as it is an important step towards enhancing defence relations and exploring collaborative opportunities in various realms of security and military technology.

During his visit, Paiva will meet senior defence officials and visit key locations in India that hold significance in the context of defence cooperation. He will travel to Bengaluru, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor