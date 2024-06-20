California Mass Shooting: One Killed, 8 Injured After Gunshots Fired During Juneteenth Celebrations in Oakland; Visuals Surface

At least one was killed, and eight were injured in a mass shooting and stabbing incident during Juneteenth Independence Day celebrations in California's Oakland on Wednesday night. The incident occurred at Lake Merritt after violence erupted amid the National Independence Day celebrations.

Multiple people injured and at least one dead in mass shooting at Juneteenth celebration in Oakland, California.

Visuals from the shooting and stabbing spot surfaced online. In shared videos, it can be seen that people are hiding behind the cars on the street where the mass shooting happened. It can also be heard the sounds of the gunfire.

Multiple people have been injured after being shot and stabbed during a Juneteenth celebration in Oakland, California. Currently, numerous law enforcement officers and emergency personnel are on the scene in Oakland, California.

Currently, numerous law enforcement officers and emergency personnel are on the scene in Oakland. The exact number of those shot and stabbed is not yet known at this time. Authorities are actively investigating the incident. No suspects have been identified.