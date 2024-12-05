California School Shooting: Two Students Injured, Suspected Gunman Dies by Suicide

A tragic shooting unfolded at Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Oroville, California, on Wednesday, leaving two children injured and the suspected gunman dead by suicide.

The incident occurred around 1 PM local time, according to Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea. The two students, both victims of gunshot wounds, were rushed to local hospitals for treatment, with one requiring air transport. Their medical conditions remain unknown at this time, confirmed Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Megan McMann.

Initial investigations suggest the gunman had no known connection to the school, which serves 35 students from kindergarten through 8th grade. Following the shooting, authorities ensured the safety of other students by transporting them to a nearby church, where they were reunited with their families.

The incident took place in Palermo, approximately 65 miles north of Sacramento. Local law enforcement continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting to determine a motive and any further details.