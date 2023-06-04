Canada: Four children dead after getting caught in tide while fishing in Quebec

Quebec [Canada], June 4 : Four children were killed in Canada's Quebec after getting caught in tide while fishing on Saturday (local time), CNN reported.

A spokesperson for the Quebec provincial police told CNN that emergency responders were called at 2 am on Saturday to Portneuf-sur-Mer, a riverside municipality on the northern shore.

The spokesperson said, eleven people went missing after leaving by foot for a fishing trip and being caught by the tide. Six of those 11 people were rescued, and five remained missing overnight.

Around 6 am, four children, all over the age of ten, were found unresponsive and sent to the hospital, according to the spokesperson. Police later confirmed that the children were dead, as per CNN.

According to Quebec provincial police, a man in his 30s is still missing and a search for him with divers, boats, and helicopters is ongoing.

Quebec provincial police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, the spokesperson said, as per CNN.

