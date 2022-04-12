Canada imposes new sanctions on Russian defence sector

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly announced Monday that Canada is imposing new sanctions on Russian defence sector.

According to a news release issued by Foreign Affairs Ministry, these new measures will impose restrictions on 33 entities in the Russian defence sector.

These entities have provided indirect or direct support to the Russian military, the news release said.

Since Febraury 24 when the Russia-Ukraine conflict began, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 700 individuals and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. Canada's latest sanctions will impose asset freezes and prohibitions on listed entities, the release said. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

