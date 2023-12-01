Canada launches suicide crisis helpline

Ottawa, Dec 1 The Canadian government has launched 988, a new three-digit suicide crisis helpline to provide suicide prevention support.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement that the helpline is available to call or text, in English and French, 24 hours a day and seven days a week, across the country, reports Xinhua news agency

According to the statement, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health leads the coordination of 988 service delivery, building on its experience delivering Talk Suicide Canada.

An experienced network of partners has trained responders ready to answer 988 calls and texts.

Responders will provide support and compassion without judgment.

They help callers and texters explore ways to keep themselves safe when things are overwhelming.

Suicide continues to be a serious public health issue impacting people of all ages and backgrounds.

An average of 4,500 people across Canada die by suicide each year, approximately 12 people per day, the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor