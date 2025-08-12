Canada PM speaks to Zelensky ahead of Trump-Putin summit

Ottawa, Aug 12 Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, underscoring that any decision on the future of Ukraine must be made by Ukrainians.

According to a statement on the prime minister's official website, the two leaders said the international borders cannot be changed by force.

Carney affirmed Canada's support for Ukraine. Last week, Canada, the European Union, and Britain announced they intend to lower the price cap for Russian crude oil, read the statement.

Speaking in advance of the Friday meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Carney and Zelensky welcomed US efforts to secure peace in Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

Trump announced that he would be meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15.

Trump announced the meeting with Putin last Friday - the day of his self-imposed deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire or face more US sanctions.

In response to news of the Alaska summit, Zelensky said any agreements without input from Kyiv would amount to "dead decisions".

Trump said a future meeting could also involve Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, or include both the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

A White House official told reporters on Saturday that Trump remained open to a summit with both leaders.

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said Sunday it was still possible that Zelensky could attend Friday's meeting in Alaska.

