Canada "very permissive" towards terrorists, extremists: Jaishankar hits out at Trudeau administration

Washington, DC [US], September 29 : Taking a jibe at the Canadian government amid the ongoing diplomatic standoff between the two nations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the Canadian attitude towards terrorists, extremist people who openly advocate violence is very permissive.

Adding that there has been an issue of great friction for many years with Canada, Jaishankar said, "This has been an issue of great friction for many years with Canada. But in the last few years, it has come back very much into play because of what we consider to be a very permissive Canadian attitude towards terrorists, extremist people who openly advocate violence. And they have been given operating space in Canada because of the compulsions of Canadian politics."

Speaking on the India-Canada row in Washington, Jaishankar stated that the Indian diplomats are unsafe going to the embassy in the country because of the situation there.

He said, "...For us, it has certainly been a country where, organized crime from India, mixed with trafficking in people, mixed with secessionism, violence, terrorism it's a very toxic combination of issues and people, who have found operating space there."

"Today, I'm actually in a situation where my diplomats are unsafe going to the embassy, or to the consulate in Canada. They are publicly intimidated. And that has actually compelled me to temporarily suspend even visa operations in Canada," he added.

Jaishankar also highlighted that he also spoke with the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and US State Secretary Antony Blinken about Canada.

"Yes, I spoke to NSA Jake Sullivan and (US Secretary of State) Antony Blinken about Canada. They shared US views and assessments on this whole situation... I think hopefully we both came out of those meetings better and forward," he added.

"The Canadian PM made some allegations initially privately, and then publicly. And our response to him, both in private and public what he was alleging was not consistent with our policy. And that if he had, if his government had anything relevant and specific they would like us to look into, we were open to looking at it. Now, that's where that conversation is at this point of time," Jaishankar said.

India has suspended its visa services in Canada, following Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau's allegations of Indian involvement in the killing.

Amid strained ties, India issued an advisory for its citizens and those who are travelling to Canada to exercise “utmost caution in view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence" in the country.

However, Canada has yet to provide any public evidence to support the claim about the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a week ago had accused the Indian government of being behind the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. This was followed by the expulsion of an Indian diplomat from Canada.

Nijjar, who was a designated terrorist in India, was gunned down outside a Gurdwara in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.

