Canadian Hindus protest in Toronto, demands justice for atrocities against Hindus in B'desh

Toronto, Dec 11 Toronto witnessed a powerful demonstration on Wednesday as members of the Canadian Hindu community gathered outside the Bangladeshi Consulate to protest the ongoing atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The event, organised by Canadian Hindu Volunteers, brought together individuals from diverse backgrounds, unified in their call for global intervention against what they described as a "systematic campaign of genocide" targeting the Hindu minority in Bangladesh.

The protesters accused the current Bangladeshi government, led by controversial Islamist figure Muhammad Yunus, of orchestrating widespread violence and discrimination against Hindus.

Participants highlighted the desecration and destruction of ancient Hindu temples, the brutal murders of priests, and the unjust imprisonment of community leaders. Hindu professionals, they claimed, are being systematically removed from their jobs, their families subjected to plunder, and women suffering unspeakable sexual violence—all part of what they called an orchestrated effort to erase Hindu culture, faith, and identity from Bangladesh.

The social media handle, X of Canadian Hindu Volunteers expressed that the silence of the international community is deafening, “This is not just a crisis, it is an organised and deliberate assault on human rights and religious freedom. The global community must act now before it is too late,” the post said.

Organizers emphasized the dire need for action, urging Canadians to pressure their elected officials to raise the issue in Parliament and demand diplomatic measures against the Bangladeshi regime. They called for Canada to lead by example, imposing sanctions and leveraging its global influence to hold the perpetrators accountable.

The demonstrators also made an emotional plea for justice, insisting that silence equates to complicity. "This isn’t just about Bangladesh’s Hindu community, it’s about defending the principles of human dignity and freedom worldwide,” a page, 'Canadian Hindu Volunteers' said in a post on X.

"We, as Canadian Hindus, call on the international community to act decisively. Silence is complicity, and inaction enables the perpetrators of these crimes. We urge all Canadians to join this cause by writing to their elected officials, urging them to raise this issue in Parliament, and demanding action. Canada must take a stand by holding the Bangladeshi regime accountable through diplomatic pressure and sanctions," Canadian Hindu Volunteers, posted on X.

