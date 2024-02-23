Canadian MPs Not Welcome in Mosque Until They Condemn Israeli Actions, Says Muslim Organizations

Muslims in Canada have taken a big decision before Ramadan. More than 300 Muslim organizations have announced that MPs who do not take steps to protect human rights and condemn Israel's attacks on Gaza will not be allowed into mosques in Canada. Muslim organizations have written an open letter and announced this. Unless MPs condemn Israel, we will not allow them to enter mosques, he said.

Only a few days are left for the start of the holy month of Ramadan. Gaza's citizens continue to be targeted by Israeli attacks. Many countries and human rights organizations around the world are concerned about it. Canadian Muslim organizations have unanimously said that MPs will not be welcomed into any mosque unless they publicly condemn Israel's war and crimes in Gaza. Among the organizations making the announcement is the National Council of Canadian Muslims, which has significant influence over Canadian Muslims.

The Muslim group's letter said, "If you do not openly and respectfully agree with everything written in this letter, we will not provide you with a platform to address our meetings." The letter mentions that the month of Ramadan is for humanity. This month we will welcome to the mosques such MPs who have raised their voices to save humanity. Also condemned Israel's war. According to the Gregorian calendar, the month of Ramadan begins on March 10. The letter therefore demands that MPs raise their voices as soon as possible to stop the attacks on Gaza and stop the supply of arms to Israel.