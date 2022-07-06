CCMB scientist elected as member of prestigious European biology body

Hyderabad, July 6 Dr Rajan Sankaranarayanan, outstanding scientist at CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, has been announced as one of the elected associate members of European Molecular Biology Organisation (EMBO).

This year, 67 researchers from 22 countries, based on their research excellence and achievements, have been elected members. Out of them, 58 new EMBO members are based in 15 of the member states of the EMBC, the intergovernmental organisation that funds the major EMBO Programmes and activities, while the nine associate members, including Dr Sankaranarayanan, reside in seven non-EMBC countries - Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, India, Singapore, and the US.

EMBO is a leading organisation that shapes scientific research in biology across Europe. Currently, more than 1,900 EMBO members across the world serve on the EMBO Council, Committees and Advisory Editorial Boards of EMBO Press journals. They are involved in evaluating applications for EMBO funding and mentoring early career researchers. Through these, they guide the execution of EMBO programmes and activities.

"The new EMBO Members and Associate Members are exceptional scientists, who carry out leading research across a variety of fields, ranging from cell biology and cancer to vaccine development and machine learning," EMBO Director Fiona Watt said.

"I am honoured to be elected for the EMBO membership which is one of the top recognitions for scientific excellence. I am particularly delighted as it recognises work done from India, and will also further foster India's relationship with Europe in the broader area of molecular and cell biology," said Dr Sankaranarayanan.

"Dr Sankaranarayanan's work in structural biology is highly celebrated nationally and internationally. CCMB is deeply proud to be a part of his scientific journey. And his appointment as an EMBO member is a matter of privilege not only to CCMB but also to the larger Indian life science community," CCMB Director, Dr Vinay Nandicoori, said.

