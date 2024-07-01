Stockholm [Sweden], July 1 : On the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the party is facing severe criticism from human rights organisations and ethnic groups for alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, also known as East Turkistan.

The Swedish Uyghur Committee highlighted the grim legacy of the CCP on social media, condemning what they describe as the party's "ruthless invasion, occupation, and colonisation" of East Turkistan.

The committee's post on Twitter, now known as X, stated, "On #CCP's 103rd anniversary, remember their legacy stained by blood: Ruthless invasion, #occupation, and #colonisation of #EastTurkistan accompanied by their ongoing #genocide against Uyghurs/Turkic peoples."

The post further accused the Chinese government of subjecting millions of East Turkistani people, including Uyghurs, to severe human rights violations. These allegations include torture, execution, organ harvesting, starvation, indoctrination, sexual assault, and forced labour in concentration camps.

The committee also highlighted the forced sterilisation of pregnant Uyghur women, the killing of unborn children, and the abduction of over a million Uyghur children by the CCP for what they termed "horrific abuse," including organ harvesting.

The Swedish Uyghur Committee's post emphasised that the anniversary should not be viewed as a celebration but rather as a reminder of the "monstrous cruelty" perpetrated by the CCP and the "world's complicit silence."

The CCP, which has ruled China since 1949, often uses its anniversary to highlight its achievements and reaffirm its commitment to socialism with Chinese characteristics. However, the party's actions in Xinjiang have drawn widespread international condemnation. Numerous reports and testimonies from survivors have detailed the extent of the abuses, leading many to label the situation as genocide.

As the CCP marks its 103rd anniversary, the voices calling for justice for the Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in Xinjiang grow louder, demanding accountability and an end to the ongoing human rights abuses.

