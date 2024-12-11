Celestyal announces arrival of maiden voyage to Dubai

Dubai [UAE], December 11 (ANI/WAM): Celestyal, the award-winning cruise company renowned for offering comprehensive travel experiences, has announced the arrival of its maiden voyage to Dubai.

The Celestyal Journey, the company's newest vessel, entered the emirate's waters accompanied by traditional dhow boats and hosted a special onboard ceremony for exchanging commemorative shields.

A star-studded event also marked the launch of the week-long Desert Days programme, which includes round-trip cruises from Dubai with stops in Bahrain, Khasab, Sir Bani Yas Island, and Abu Dhabi.

This programme stems from a partnership between Celestyal, a Greek company, and Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism. The collaboration aims to share the region's unique attractions with the global community.

As part of the agreement, the Celestyal Journey will homeport in Dubai for the next three years, offering travellers the opportunity to book cruises aboard the ship. Celestyal's maiden Gulf voyage will continue until March next year.

Lee Haslett, Chief Commercial Officer of Celestyal, commented, "Today marks a milestone in our history as we celebrate our arrival in Dubai for our inaugural season. The traditional dhow boats escorting our ship to port created a magical moment and a perfect way to officially begin our long-term relationship with this captivating destination."

Haslett expressed gratitude to regional partners and looked forward to a successful first season and beyond. He highlighted Dubai's inclusion in the Desert Days programme as a testament to its status as an iconic city, offering Celestyal guests a perfect blend of culture, exceptional experiences, and unique moments.

Saud Hareb Almheiri, Cruise Tourism & Yachting Lead at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), noted that Celestyal's decision to launch cruises from Dubai and make the Celestyal Journey a key homeport underscores Dubai's position as a leading cruise hub in the region.

He emphasised that this new partnership aligns with Dubai's visionary leadership and supports the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to solidify the emirate's standing as a global hub for business and leisure.

He added, "Celestyal's confidence in selecting Dubai as a destination reflects the city's unique attributes, from its strategic geographical location and advanced maritime infrastructure to its extensive network of destinations accessible through the emirate. These factors contribute to offering an exceptional experience for all guests." He also acknowledged the strong collaboration between public and private sectors as well as the continued support of stakeholders, which have been instrumental in Dubai's growing status as a cruise destination. Harib looked forward to welcoming travellers aboard the Celestyal Journey to experience Dubai's renowned hospitality and diverse offerings.

Saleh Mohamad, General Manager of Elevate Cruises, remarked, "This moment marks a historic occasion not just for Celestyal but for the entire cruise industry in the region, which has witnessed extraordinary and rapid growth in recent years. The Arabian Gulf has long been a significant hub for culture, trade, and tourism. With Celestyal's cruise operations, the region is now even better prepared to welcome travellers from across the globe."

Saleh Mohamad expressed delight at being part of this venture and looked forward to working closely with Celestyal to deliver premium hospitality experiences. He highlighted that the partnership underscores a commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences and represents a unique opportunity to achieve shared objectives in creating innovative, tailored travel experiences.

Next winter, the Celestyal Discovery will join the Celestyal Journey, docking in Abu Dhabi to commence its own three-year itinerary. The Celestyal Discovery will offer three-night Iconic Arabia weekend cruises round-trip from Abu Dhabi with stops in Doha, Bahrain, and Dubai, alongside four-night Iconic Arabia midweek cruises from Abu Dhabi, featuring visits to Fujairah, Muscat, and Khasab. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor