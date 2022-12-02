Centre receives dividend tranches from Power Grid, Oil India Limited

New Delhi, Dec 2 The Centre on Friday received Rs 1,791 crore and Rs 276 crore from the Power Grid and Oil India Limited (OIL) respectively as dividend tranches.

In addition to this, the government has also received Rs 187 crore, Rs 28 crore and Rs 21 crore from BEL, Mazagon Dock and Midhani respectively as dividend tranches.

This information was tweeted by Secretary in the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM), Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

Last week, the government had received Rs 5,001 crore from the country's richest state-owned explorer ONGC, as dividend.

