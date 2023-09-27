Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar signs MoU with poll authority of Seychelles to expand 'cooperation'

Victoria [Seychelles], September 27 : Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Electoral Commission Chairperson of Seychelles Danny Lucas on 'Electoral Cooperation' in the capital of Seychelles.

The MoU was signed to boost the exchange of best practices in election management and training officials.

Taking to their social media 'X', the Election Commission of India stated, "#ECI Expands Electoral Collaboration. CEC @rajivkumarec & Mr. Danny Lucas, Chairperson, Electoral Commission #Seychelles sign MoU on ‘Electoral Cooperation’ at Victoria, Seychelles. MoU to strengthen the exchange of best practices in election mgt. & training of officials."

Indo-Seychelles relations have been characterised by close friendship, understanding and cooperation. To facilitate cooperation further a number of bilateral agreements/MOUs have already been signed during the last few decades.

Earlier this year, Rajiv Kumar held productive discussions with the Chief Election Commissioner of Bhutan Dasho Sonam Topgay in Bhutan.

According to an official press release by the Election Commission of India, the visit to Bhutan by CEC Rajiv Kumar happened almost after a decade, on the invitation of the CEC of Bhutan to further strengthen the cooperation between the two EMBs.

Earlier in March this year, a delegation of the French Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs led by its chairman Jean-Louis Bourlanges held a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar at Nirvachan Sadan.

