Chief of Navy Staff Admiral Hari Kumar meets Navy Commander of Tanzania

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Hari Kumar met with Admiral Ramson Godwin Mwaisaka, Commander of Tanzania Navy on Sunday on the sidelines of MILAN 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Spokesperson of the Indian Navy, said, "Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS met Rear Adm Ramson Godwin Mwaisaka Commander Tanzania Navy on the sidelines of MILAN 2022 & held discussions on issues of mutual interest."

The biennial multilateral naval exercise Milan 22 was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt at Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The eleventh edition of MILAN is being hosted by the Eastern Naval Command at Vishakhapatnam for the first time. The participation from Friendly Foreign Countries includes 13 ships, 39 delegations and one Maritime Patrol Aircraft. This large congregation gives significance and potency to the word 'MILAN' which means "meeting" or "confluence" in Hindi. A Special Day Cover and a movie on the MILAN exercise was released by the Chief Guest to mark the occasion.

"MILAN endeavours to promote "Camaraderie, Cohesion, Collaboration" between like-minded Navies. This is achieved by professional interaction and experience sharing at the harbour and enhancing interoperability, including multilateral operations at sea", stated the Navy's official release.

The harbour phase of the exercise will culminate on February 28, followed by the sea phase from 1 March to 4 March.

The event was attended by the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, as well as Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Chiefs of Navies, Delegation Heads of participating countries and the Commanding Officers and crew of all participating ships.

