China Highway Collapse:19 Killed, 30 Injured After Section of Road Collapses in Guangdong Province (Watch Video)

A section of a highway collapsed in southern China leaving at least 19 people dead, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Wednesday. The area has been experiencing heavy rains in recent days, and rescue workers have taken 30 people to the hospital, the report said. According to preliminary information from CCTV, the accident caused a total of 18 vehicles to fall, which involved a total of 49 people, in which nineteen people were confirmed dead and thirty others were hospitalized. Initial report suggests all injuries are non life-threatening.

🚨#WATCH: As daytime footage shows the aftermath of a highway collapse which left dozens of casualties in southern China.



📌#Guangdong | #China



At least 19 people were killed and 30 others were hospitalized after a section of a highway collapsed in the Guangdong province of… pic.twitter.com/r1hR0UXw65 — R A W S G L 🌎 B A L (@RawsGlobal) May 1, 2024

The collapse occurred at around 2:10 (GMT+8) near K11+900m in the direction of Dabu to Fujian on the Meida Expressway in Guangdong, which is about 2 kilometers from the exit of the Chayang section. The collapsed road surface is about 17.9 meters long and covers an area of about 184.3 square meters.In total, 18 vehicles were impacted by the collapse. Rescue workers have taken 30 people to the hospital, the report said.