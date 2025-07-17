China hikes military incursions around Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], July 17 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected 58 Chinese aircraft, nine Chinese naval vessels and one official ship around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Thursday.

Of the 58 sorties, 45 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone).

In a post on X, the MND said, "58 PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 45 of 58 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan detected 38 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-16, KJ-500, etc.). 28 out of 38 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the central and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, it said, "Overall 38 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-16, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 0807hr today. 28 out of 38 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the central and southwestern ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier in the same day, the MND said, "18 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 of 18 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Meanwhile, France's newly released 2025 National Strategic Review has raised alarm over China's military posture in East Asia, emphasising growing instability in the Taiwan Strait due to Beijing's intensified pressure on Taipei, Focus Taiwan reported.

According to the report, published on Monday, repeated and large-scale Chinese military manoeuvres around Taiwan in 2024 and 2025 represent a significant escalation in Beijing's coercive tactics. These actions are part of China's broader goal of enforcing a fait accompli in the region, particularly in the South China Sea, Focus Taiwan reported.

