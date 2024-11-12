China Hit-and-Run: 35 Killed, 43 Injured After Driver Rams Car into Group of People Outside Sports Centre in Zhuhai, Shocking Video Emerges

At least 35 people were killed and 43 others injured on Monday when a 62-year-old driver rammed his car into a group of people exercising at a sports center in Zhuhai, a city in southern China. Police detained the driver, identified only by his family name, Fan, but it remains unclear whether the incident was an attack or an accident. A video of the tragic incident has emerged from Zhuhai.

The incident took place outside the Xiangzhou District sports center, which is a popular venue for locals to run, play soccer, and engage in social dancing. Following the attack, the center announced it would remain closed until further notice.

Emergency personnel at the Shang Chong Hospital in Zhuhai said they treated several injured victims, some of whom were later discharged. The investigation into Monday's car ramming incident is ongoing.