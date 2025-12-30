China launches large-scale military drills around Taiwan; issues warning against "independence" forces, Taipei on high alert

Beijing [China], December 30 : China on Monday launched large-scale military drills around Taiwan, deploying its army, navy, air force, and rocket forces in what Beijing described as a stern warning against "Taiwan's independence" separatist forces and external interference, sharply escalating tensions in the region.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) announced joint military exercises named "Justice Mission-2025", involving coordinated operations across land, sea and air. The drills include preparations for blockade operations, precision strikes and control of key ports and strategic areas around Taiwan, The Global Times reported.

The exercises are being conducted in the Taiwan Strait and in areas north, south, east and southwest of Taiwan. Live-fire drills are scheduled to take place on Tuesday across five maritime and airspace zones encircling the island.

Taiwanese military officials have called the move "irresponsible" because parts of all five drill zones designated by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) for live-fire drills are within Taiwan's territorial waters, Focus Taiwan reported.

China's Eastern Theater Command has mobilised its Army, Navy, Air Force and Rocket Force. Taiwan's military has responded by placing its forces on high alert. China's Coast Guard has also launched patrols in the waters surrounding Taiwan.

"In response to today's #PLA aircraft and naval activity, the #ROCArmedForces conducted Rapid Response Exercises and closely monitored the situation. Joint sea and air operations with all services and the Taiwan Coast Guard remain on high alert," Tiwan's Ministry of Defence wrote in an X post.

In response to today’s #PLA aircraft and naval activity, the #ROCArmedForces conducted Rapid Response Exercises and closely monitored the situation. Joint sea and air operations with all services and the Taiwan Coast Guard remain on high alert. #FullAwareness pic.twitter.com/urRlOh4cUL— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) December 29, 2025

Beijing said the drills were aimed at deterring "Taiwan independence" forces and foreign involvement, while Taiwan accused China of "military intimidation". The move comes amid rising tensions following US-Taiwan defence cooperation and regional diplomatic friction involving Japan.

According to Shi Yi, spokesperson for the PLA's Eastern Theater Command, the operation is a direct warning. He said the drills were a "stern warning" against separatist forces and external interference and a "legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China's sovereignty and national unity."

Taiwan strongly condemned the exercises. Its defence ministry said it was "fully on guard" and would "take concrete action to defend the values of democracy and freedom."

By Monday afternoon, Taiwan reported heightened Chinese naval activity. Lt. Gen. Hsieh Jih-sheng, deputy chief of the general staff for intelligence, said that 14 PLA warships and 14 Chinese Coast Guard vessels had been detected operating around Taiwan and its outlying islands.

China's Foreign Ministry also issued sharp remarks defending the military action. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the drills were a "punishment for separatist forces seeking 'Taiwan independence' through military buildup.

"The large-scale "Justice Mission 2025" military drills being carried out by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (#PLA) around China's #Taiwan island are a stern punishment to the separatist forces on the island, which seek "Taiwan independence" through military buildup. The drills are a necessary action to safeguard China's state sovereignty and territorial integrity," Lin told reporters.

He accused Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of escalating tensions.

"The Democratic Progressive Party (#DPP) authorities are obstinately pursuing Taiwan independence that they are attempting to solicit US support and even willing to risk turning Taiwan into a powder keg. "It fully shows that the DPP authorities are the one who destroys peace, creates crises, and stokes warfare," the spokesperson said.

Lin further warned against foreign involvement, stating, "External forces' attempt to use Taiwan to contain China and their moves to arm Taiwan will only embolden 'Taiwan independence' separatists, and push the strait toward military conflict."

Emphasising Beijing's position, Lin said, "Any egregious move of crossing the line and making provocations on the Taiwan question will surely face a resolute head-on blow from China," adding, "Any ill-intention to stop China's reunification is doomed to fail."

CNN reported that the military flex follows a familiar Chinese pattern of staging large-scale drills during politically sensitive periods. The latest exercises come shortly after the United States and Taiwan announced plans for what could become one of Washington's largest arms sales to the island, along with Taiwan's push for a major defence budget.

At the same time, diplomatic tensions have been simmering between China and Japan following remarks by the Japanese prime minister on Taiwan, adding another layer of strain in the region.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has repeatedly said it will not rule out the use of force to achieve reunification. Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy, rejects Beijing's claim.

