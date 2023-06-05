China mountain collapse toll rises to 19

Beijing, June 5 At least 19 people were killed and five others injured following a mountain collapse in Leshan City of China's Sichuan province, local authorities said.

The collapse took place at around 6 a.m. in a forest farm in Yongsheng Township, Jinkouhe District of the city, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 600 people rushed to the site for rescue and search with the help of professional rescue equipment.

The rescue operation ended at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

