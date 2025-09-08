China ramps up precautionary measures against Typhoon Tapah

Beijing, Sep 8 The Ministry of Transport on Monday activated a Level-IV emergency response to Typhoon Tapah and a Level-III response to the heavy rains it caused.

Tapah, the 16th typhoon of the year, made landfall on Monday morning along the coast of Taishan City, south China's Guangdong Province, packing gale-force winds and torrential rain across Guangdong and Guangxi. Downpours also pounded parts of Jiangsu, Anhui, Hubei, Zhejiang, Jiangxi and Hunan.

The ministry urged authorities in the affected regions to treat the typhoon's impact with the utmost seriousness and to make meticulous arrangements to keep vessels safely anchored and ensure both personnel and equipment are fully protected.

The ministry also issued a travel-safety notice, urging travelers on mountain roads to watch closely for signs of landslides or falling rocks whenever heavy rain occurs and to move swiftly out of harm's way at the first sign of danger, Xinhua news agency reported.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

Classes were suspended for about 120,000 students at 182 schools and kindergartens in Taishan, while more than 41,000 people across Jiangmen were evacuated to safer areas.

Jiangmen's maritime bureau said it had deployed in advance 43 volunteer sea rescue teams and 30 vessels to handle possible emergencies. More than 3,300 emergency personnel are on standby in Taishan.

In neighbouring Yangjiang City, authorities opened emergency shelters on Monday for local residents.

Affected by the typhoon, parts of Guangdong saw heavy rain and strong winds on Monday. Meteorological authorities forecast that Tapah will continue moving northwest at about 20 km per hour and gradually weaken.

Earlier in the day, the Hong Kong Observatory had said it would maintain its No. 8 Southeast Gale or Storm Signal until at least 1 p.m. Monday due to Typhoon Tapah.

The observatory had first issued the No. 8 signal, the third-highest warning under Hong Kong's five-tier typhoon warning system, on Sunday evening.

Airport Authority Hong Kong expects around 100 flights to be cancelled on Monday. Amusement parks and clinics are closed under the influence of Tapah.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government has taken precautions such as preparing flood barriers and having emergency response teams on call.

The observatory said Tapah is moving inland after making landfall in Guangdong Province and is further away from Hong Kong. While wind power will diminish gradually, Hong Kong should still prepare for rainstorms and big waves on Monday.

