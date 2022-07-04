China renews alert for rainstorms

Beijing, July 4 China's National Meteorological Centre on Monday renewed an alert for rainstorms in some parts of the country.

From 2 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday, rainstorms are expected in parts of Guangdong, Guangxi, Hunan, Jiangxi, Hubei, Henan, Anhui and Shandong, and heavy downpours up to 180 mm may lash parts of these regions, Xinhua news agency quoted the Centre as saying.

Some of these regions will also experience short-term heavy rainfall with up to over 70 mm of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The Centre has advised local governments to make appropriate preparations and check the drainage systems in cities, farmland and fishponds.

It has also called for adopting traffic control measures in road sections affected by heavy downpours, guiding traffic in water-logged streets, and halting outdoor operations in hazardous areas.

