China renews orange alert for high temperatures

Beijing, July 25 China on Monday renewed an orange alert, the second highest, for high temperatures as intense heat waves were sweeping across many regions of the country.

According to the National Meteorological Centre, Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Chongqing, Hubei, and parts of Guizhou, Sichuan, Jiangsu, Anhui, Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang are expected to experience temperatures of over 35 degrees Celsius during the day, reports Xinhua news agency.

Temperatures in parts of Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi and Xinjiang may exceed 40 degrees Celsius, the Centre said.

It advised the public to refrain from participating in outdoor activities during high-temperature periods and suggested that people working outside in the heat take frequent breaks.

China has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

