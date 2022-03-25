China reports 1,301 new local COVID-19 cases

China on Thursday reported 1,301 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Of the new local infections, 1,110 were reported in the province of Jilin, 27 in Shanghai, 25 in Tianjin, 24 in Hebei, 23 each in Heilongjiang and Jiangxi and 17 in Fujian, Xinhua reported.

The rest of the cases were reported in 11 other provincial-level regions, including Shandong and Henan, as per Xinhua.

According to the commission, a total of 65 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic situation in China continues to heat up as more than 20 provinces and cities have imposed travel bans and lockdowns.

The situation in more than 20 provinces and cities including Jilin, Hebei, Guangdong, and Shanghai has deteriorated.

The country has clung to a zero-tolerance approach to the virus that relies on stringent lockdowns, mass testing and quarantine in government facilities.

Moreover, China's zero tolerant COVID policy resulting in the killing of pets is drawing widespread criticism by Chinese citizens who have started questioning the government regarding violation of privacy, security of the property and cruelty against animals, according to a media report.

As per a video circulated on China's social media, a pet dog named Snowball was beaten to death by anti-COVID workers, while its owner was in a quarantine facility, reported The Hong Kong Post.

( With inputs from ANI )

