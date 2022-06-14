China reports 60 new local COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

China reported 60 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 15 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and 42 in Beijing, and three in Shanghai in the past 24 hours, according to the National Health Commission's report Tuesday.

Shanghai reported three confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 14 local asymptomatic cases. While Beijing reported 42 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 32 local asymptomatic cases on Sunday, Xinhua News Agency reported citing the municipal health commission.

As of Monday, 62 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said in its Tuesday report.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 218,832 on the Chinese mainland as of Monday.

China's much-publicized "Zero-Covid" strategy that the government credited for bringing the country out of the pandemic till recently is falling apart as the rapidly mounting cases are again forcing mass lockdowns like those seen in 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

