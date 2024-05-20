China sanctions three US defence companies for arm sales to Taiwan

Beijing, May 20 (IANS/DPA) China placed three defence companies in the US on its list of "unreliable companies" for selling weapons to Taiwan, China's Ministry of Commerce announced on Monday.

The three companies added to China's list of "unreliable companies" are Boeing Defense, Space & Security, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and General Dynamics Land Systems.

The sanctions are intended to penalise the US for supplying weapons to Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.

The sanctioned companies will be prohibited from making further investments in China, and their managers will be banned from travelling.

When the sanctions were announced, Lai Ching-te of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was being sworn in as the self-governing island's new President.

The latest action adds to a series of sanctions Beijing has imposed on US defence companies for selling weapons to Taiwan.

In September last year, China had already sanctioned the US firms Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman due to such arms sales. Five more companies followed in January.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have been very tense for some time, as the US also repeatedly places Chinese companies on its sanctions list.

The Biden administration cites escalating pressure from China on Taiwan - including increased military activity both in the air and at sea - as justification for delivering arms to the island.

China considers the democratically governed island to be part of the People's Republic and has threatened to invade on several occasions.

However, Taiwan maintains a strong sense of independence, and Lai has not signalled any intention to deviate from this stance.

