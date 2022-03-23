China thrusts Communist party history education on workers

The General Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has thrust party history education as a routine, long-term campaign on its workers.

CPC on Monday issued a circular to ensure that the achievements of the campaign are further consolidated and expanded, so as to make better use of the wisdom drawn from the major achievements and historical experience of the party over the past century, and to enhance unity, confidence and morale in the party, citing Xinhua, reported People's Daily Online.

The circular stressed the need to strengthen party members' historical confidence and theoretical awareness in the campaign.

It also called on CPC members to improve their political competence and hone their political judgment, thinking and implementation, reported People's Daily Online.

It urged party members to make unremitting efforts to serve the people, carry forward the great founding spirit of the CPC, and advance the Party's self-reform.

Meanwhile, a study revealed that the curriculum of Chinese citizenship education, a part of China's universal education system, has always taught that a good citizen is one who is loyal and obedient to the Chinese Communist Party.

According to the study, citizens were taught that they should subsume their individual goals to the collective, socialist good, "which means following the CPC's leadership", reported the Hong Kong Post.

The curriculum has carried different names over the years, including 'moral education', 'moral character education', 'patriotic education', and 'citizenship education.

Moreover, the Communist Party of China has decided to include "Xi Thought" in the curriculum to put leader, party and the nation first to "cultivate the builders and successors of socialism",

The foreign powers analyse the Chinese effort as an attempt by Xi Jinping to "consolidate" the CCP's role in different areas of society, The Hong Kong Post reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor