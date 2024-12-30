China 'vows' to investigate "united front" claims

Beijing [China], December 30 : China's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said they will investigate claims made in a YouTube video about China's efforts to politically influence young Taiwanese and encourage them to apply for Chinese ID cards, Taipei Times reported.

The council's comments follow Saturday's release of a video by Taiwanese rapper Chen Po-yuan and YouTuber "Pa Chiung" on China's "united front" tactics. It is the second video on the subject the pair have released this month.

In the video, Chen visited the Taiwan Youth Entrepreneurship Park in Quanzhou in China's Fujian Province and the Strait Herald news platform in Xiamen, China.

Strait Herald's Assistant Director Lin Jingdong, who is a member of the CCP, discussed in the video strategies used to influence young Taiwanese as a part of China's "united front" tactics, Taipei Times reported.

The tactics include "incubating" young Taiwanese through Taiwan-related organisations and collaborating with many small-scale influencers.

When Chen asked her about potentially running for public office, Lin said he should consider aligning with the New Party or the China Unification Promotion Party, but if he requires "organized" votes, he should align with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).

Chen also spoke with the head of the entrepreneurship park, Lin Jincheng, who said that within a month Chen could apply for a Chinese ID card, register a company in China and start a cross-border e-commerce business.

With a Chinese ID card, Chen could acquire property and vehicles in China without a down payment and use them as collateral to apply for bank loans, Lin Jincheng said in the video, as per Taipei Times.

Due to Taiwan's political situation, any Taiwanese who is a "compatriot" can apply for a Chinese ID card, they said.

The video said that about 2,000 Taiwanese living in Xiamen have Chinese ID cards and 4,000 Taiwanese are applying for household registration in the city.

More than 1,00,000 Taiwanese already have Chinese ID cards, and the number of total applicants has reached 2,00,000, the video said, Taipei Times reported. The video also said that some young Taiwanese "entrepreneurs" overborrow from banks, and then split the money with intermediaries and CCP officials before transferring the rest back to Taiwan.

The MAC said that the CCP offers benefits to Taiwanese under the guise of "cross-strait exchange," in an effort to divide the nation and undermine its stability.

Under Article 9 of the Act Governing the Relations Between the People of Taiwan and the Mainland Area, "people of the Taiwan Area may not have household registrations in the Mainland Area or hold passports issued by the Mainland Area."

Contraveners could have their Taiwanese household registration and citizenship revoked, and lose their right to participate in elections, recalls and referendums, serve in the military, and hold public office, it said.

