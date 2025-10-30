Washington [US], October 30 The Falun Dafa Information Centre has urged US President Donald Trump to confront China over its continued persecution of Falun Gong practitioners in China and abroad. The appeal calls on the US president to demand the release of detained Falun Gong adherents, including those with family members living in the United States, and to condemn the CCP's campaign of transnational repression against the spiritual group, as reported by The Epoch Times.

According to The Epoch Times, Falun Gong, also known as Falun Dafa, is a meditation-based spiritual practice rooted in the values of truthfulness, compassion, and tolerance. Introduced in China in the early 1990s, it gained immense popularity, with estimates suggesting up to 100 million followers before the CCP banned and launched a nationwide persecution campaign in 1999.

Since then, practitioners have faced unlawful detention, forced labour, torture, and even live organ harvesting abuses that continue unabated more than two decades later.

The Falun Dafa Information Center noted that China's campaign of oppression has expanded beyond its borders, targeting overseas practitioners through intimidation and coercion.

The US public became more aware of Beijing's extraterritorial repression when authorities discovered an illegal Chinese police station operating in New York. However, such operations are only part of a broader CCP effort to silence dissent abroad. Freedom House has consistently ranked China among the worst offenders in its annual reports on global transnational repression.

Several American citizens with detained family members in China have made urgent pleas for their release. Among them is California resident Karen Kang, whose sister and nephew were secretly sentenced for distributing information about Falun Gong, with her nephew later reported in critical condition. Others, such as New York siblings Steven and Shanshan Wang, and California resident Ding Yue, have shared similar stories of torture, incommunicado detention, and denial of legal representation, as highlighted by The Epoch Times.

The Falun Dafa Information Center emphasised that these cases represent only a fraction of the suffering endured by thousands of Falun Gong practitioners, calling on world leaders, particularly President Trump, to confront the CCP's human rights atrocities head-on, as reported by The Epoch Times.

