Chinese Foreign Minister's visit reignites anti-China demonstrations in Myanmar

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], June 7 : Anti-China demonstrations were witnessed across Myanmar when Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang visited Naypyidaw, giving a loud and clear message that Beijing's participation with the military government is unacceptable, according to Mekong News.

Protesters damaged Qin Gang's photos and set fire to the Chinese National flag during a demonstration in Letpadaung, Sagaing Region, where a disputed copper mine backed by China is located.

Similar protests were held in Magwe, Yangon, Mandalay, and other parts of Sagaing, where resistance groups burned Chinese flags and images of Qin and junta leader Min Aung Hlaing while hoisting banners pleading with Beijing to stop "supporting fascist criminals" and to "respect the Myanmar people's voice," according to Mekong News.

The General Strike Coordination Body (GSCB), an anti-regime organisation, said that resistance forces in Myanmar would intensify their protests against China's cooperation with the loathed military administration.

According to GSCB, as long as the Chinese government publicly supports the dictatorship, people would continue to stage anti-China protests not just in Myanmar but also overseas with the help of the Myanmar diaspora, according to Mekong News.

Qin met with the leaders of the junta, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and Retired Gen. During his visit, and he made a commitment to deepen practical cooperation in the economy and livelihood and support Myanmar's efforts to uphold stability, revitalise the economy, improve the lives of its citizens, and achieve sustainable development.

However, the people of Myanmar are aware of what really went on behind the scenes.

Qin also expressed hope for the continuation of Myanmar and China's long-standing "pauk-phaw" friendship, the two countries' unique word for their bond. The most recent demonstrations highlighted the widespread discontent about China's support for the military junta that overthrew the government in a coup in February 2021 and its engagement with it, Mekong News reported.

China has gradually recommitted to full military intervention in thein the pursuit of its primary strategic objectives in Myanmar, particularly its steadfast goal to establish an overland transportation route connecting Yunnan province with the Bay of Bengal coast of Myanmar.

Such engagements reveal that Beijing appears to be acting as though the coup never took place, Mekong News reported.

Beijing's accommodating approach entails some hazards. The demonstrations this month indicate that China's reputation, which has never been good even in the best of times, is reaching new lows among the nation's resistance and a sizable portion of the general people.

If the National Unity Government of the opposition wins its battle, China will be held responsible for assisting a ruthless military dictatorship.

This article is written by Linn Maung for Mekong News. He is a senior online editor at Mekong News.

