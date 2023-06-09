Chinese national, who secured fake passport with Sri Lanka minister's help, protests deportation

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 9 : A Chinese man, who was detained for entering Sri Lanka with a fraudulent passport, acted aggressively and declared that he could not go back to China when he was taken to the airport to be deported, Sri Lanka Mirror reported citing the airport sources.

Apparently, he was transported to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) where he was deported to China under Sri Lankan Police Security.

Sri Lanka Mirror is a Sri Lankan news website.

According to sources, when he was escorted to the final gate to board the plane, he started acting violently, saying he could not go back to China.

According to Sri Lanka Mirror, three police officers and an immigration officer also went to China along with the suspect.

Two Chinese nationals and an Egyptian arrived in Sri Lanka on May 18, this year via Dubai. One of the Chinese men showed a passport from Guinea at the Katunayake Airport.

The Chinese national's entry had been refused by Immigration and Emigration agents at the BIA when they realised the passport he had presented was a fake one.

He was eventually released, nevertheless, in response to a request from State Minister Arundika Fernando.

State Minister of Urban Development and Housing in Sri Lanka, Arundika Fernando, issued a letter on May 19, 2023, to the Immigration Emigration Controller General, requesting the release of the Chinese man who arrived with a fake passport. This incident has raised concerns about the level of corruption and disregard for law and order displayed by politicians who hold power over the country's public servants, True Ceylon reported.

In a shocking incident, an alleged Chinese investor managed to enter Sri Lanka using a fake Guinean passport, highlighting the extent of influence exerted by Chinese individuals over Sri Lankan politicians.

Sri Lanka's undisclosed relationship with China involves secretive methods employed by the Chinese, including resorting to force and providing kickbacks to Sri Lankan officials, in order to achieve their objectives. China's Belt and Road Initiative is known for its aggressive approach, raising concerns about debt sustainability, lack of transparency, environmental impacts, and strategic motives, True Ceylon reported.

The initiative is often viewed as a means for China to expand its influence and gain geopolitical advantages in the regions where its projects are implemented.

In another incident in March, Sri Lankan officials arrested over 30 Chinese nationals involved in online fraud based on an Interpol alert. These individuals had entered the country on tourist visas and had defrauded people for more than two months. The arrests were made in the Western province of Sri Lanka, True Ceylon reported.

Prior to arriving in Sri Lanka, the group had been involved in a global fraud operation, swindling approximately SLR 300 million from victims worldwide.

The Chinese Embassy responded to the fake passport incident, urging Chinese citizens visiting Sri Lanka to strictly abide by local laws and regulations while respecting religious and cultural customs.

The embassy acknowledged the reports and stated that an investigation was underway, without confirming or denying any involvement in securing the release of the Chinese man.

The misuse of power by politicians in Sri Lanka, however, has drawn severe criticism.

