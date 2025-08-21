Chinese police allegedly beat and confine Tibetan woman in Lhasa

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 21 : Tibetans living under Chinese rule continue to face adversities, owing to which many are driven to end their lives. In a recent incident, Gonpo Kyi, the sister of imprisoned Tibetan businessman and political prisoner Dorjee Tashi, reportedly attempted suicide after repeated assaults and mistreatment by Chinese police in Lhasa, Tibet, according to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

According to the CTA report, on 18 August, when Gonpo Kyi traveled to Lhasa to meet her brother and his lawyer, Chinese police allegedly dragged her through the streets and brutally beat her, leaving her seriously injured. Her peaceful appeal was instead met with violence, the CTA stated.

Thereafter, the Chinese authorities once again harassed her by keeping her in confinement at the Yak Hotel and prohibiting her from leaving. When Gonpo attempted to leave the premises, she was manhandled again, dragged to the ground and thrown back into the hotel. She was unlawfully confined, with officials in plain clothes stationed inside and outside the building, keeping their eyes on her every movement and activity, as per the CTA report.

The report shared by the Central Tibetan Administration also claimed that the next day Chinese authorities again barged into the hostel and brutally beat the victim. Out of desperation and anger, Gonpo Kyi jumped off the second floor of the building, in protest against the Chinese government and the police. She sustained severe injuries to her waist and legs, leaving her critically wounded. Meanwhile, the authorities deliberately delayed providing her with urgent medical care.

"I came to see my brother, which is my legal right under Chinese law. Instead, they have locked me up like a prisoner, denying me the chance to deliver letters or meet my brother and his lawyer. I am suffering from severe injuries to both my leg and waist, and it is undeniable that Dorjee was wrongfully imprisoned, treated as if he were a criminal forced under a black cap," the CTA quoted Gonpo Kyi as saying in a video recorded between 18 to 20 August from the hotel where she was forcibly held.

In one of the clips, a woman from the Chinese police confronted her, demanding she stop the recording; however, Gonpo stood firm in her stance while exposing the barbarism of the Chinese government.

The incident occurred on the eve of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Tibet Autonomous Region under Chinese rule.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor