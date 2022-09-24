Chinese President Xi Jinping Under House Arrest?

In a major buzz going around social media speculations are rife that Chinese President Xi Jinping being is under house arrest. According to several posts on the Internet, Jinping, who was recently in Samarkand for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, or SCO, summit, was removed as the chief of China’s People’s Liberation Army, or the PLA.

However, there has been no official confirmation yet from the Chinese Communist Party or the state media. Many claimed that the PLA has taken over control of the army. Some even speculated that Li Qiaoming has been made the President of China. Some social media posts also suggested that the Chinese premier could be in quarantine following the country's strict 'Zero Covid Policy'. In China, every person who returns to the country from abroad has to undergo a quarantine