Chinese rights lawyer marks three years in detention, vows not to "bow" to authorities

Beijing [China], January 15 : Chinese rights lawyer Xie Yang, who has been detained without trial for three years, has strongly declared that he would not give in to the authorities' pressure, as reported by the Radio Free Asia.

According to RFA, Xie was arrested in December 2021 on charges of "subversion" after supporting a teacher who was detained in a psychiatric hospital for criticizing the government. The teacher, Li Tiantian, had spoken out about the expulsion of a Shanghai journalism professor who encouraged students to question official versions of the Nanjing Massacre. Xie had also posted a video mocking President Xi Jinping, which led to his arrest, the RFA reported.

Xie has now spent three years in the Changsha No1 Detention Center. His detention has been extended repeatedly, with his pretrial detention extended for the 10th time. His wife, Chen Guiqiu, who lives in the United States, confirmed this extension in a recent interview, RFA reported.

Xie's detention has faced severe criticism from human rights groups, who argue that his case shows a pattern of arbitrary detention and abuse. During his imprisonment, Xie has been illegally detained, subjected to enforced disappearance, and reportedly tortured, as reported by the RFA.

Despite the harsh treatment, Xie remains defiant. According to RFA, in a New Year's message dated January 1, 2025, he vowed not to "bow his head" to the authorities, even if it meant facing death. Xie's defense team has pointed out that the authorities have failed to follow proper legal procedures throughout his case. The latest extension of his pretrial detention means he will remain in detention until at least February 28.

Chen Guiqiu explained that Xie's continued detention demonstrates his strong resolve to defend free speech and show the authorities that he will not be forced into a false confession. "He wants to show them that they can't break him," she said. Xie's case has become a symbol of the Chinese government's crackdown on dissent and free expression.

