Choocha has a new surprise ‘vardaan’ in ‘Fukrey 3’ trailer

Mumbai, Sep 5 The trailer of the upcoming comedy film, third installment of ‘Fukrey’, ‘Fukrey 3’ was unveiled in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Tuesday.

The trailer begins with the characters Choocha (Varun Sharma) and Hunny (Pulkit Samrat) finally managing to pass out from their school. It then shows Varun’s character of Choocha giving a speech at his farewell as he says dialogues following the line of toilet humour.

However, the trailer changes gears as it shows Bholi Punjaban gearing upto win the local elections in Delhi and to counter than Hunny devices a plan to make Choocha contest the elections against Bholi.

The trailer is filled with laughter and hilarious moments, ensuring that the film will be incredibly entertaining. Additionally, Choochaa this time has a surprise gift as his urine output becomes inflammable in the third part of the franchise.

The trailer also has Pankaj Tripathi’s character of Pandit ji being the rocksolid support to the Choocha, Hunny and Lali in their electoral fight against Bholi Punjaban.

The trailer appears extremely promising and effectively carries forward the legacy of this beloved comedy franchise. It is truly delightful to witness this film transform into a major trend in the comedy genre.

The film, produced by Excel Entertainment, is set to bow in theatres on September 28.

