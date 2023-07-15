Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise explain Cruise's death-defying bike stunt in 'MI7'

Los Angeles, July 15 Tom Cruise's new film 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One' is noted for its high octane action and amazing stunt-work. Going all out on the stunts, one of Cruise’s most dangerous stunts was riding a motorcycle off a cliff, then flying off the bike and using the parachute to land on the ground which the 61-year-old actor did all on his own with full enthusiasm.

As reported by People magazine, the pair of Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie elaborated in a special behind-the-scenes video where they explained the stunt in detail.

According to them, this one scene took 500 hours of skydiving training and 13,000 motorbike jumps, just to get it right. The stunt involved Cruise being attached to a set of wires as he rides a speeding motorcycle off of a large ramp before he throws himself from the bike, backed by the safety wires attached to his back.

Speaking about its execution, McQuarrie, 54, explained in the video that it was "by far the most dangerous stunt we've ever done."

The clip then ended with Cruise performing the stunt himself, with a crew member saying: "Tom Cruise rode a motorcycle off a cliff six times today."

Tom Cruise later jokingly said at the New York premiere of 'MI7' that McQuarrie "tried to kill me!"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor