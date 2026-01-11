Cities across US witness massive rallies against ICE killing in Minnesota

Washington DC [US], January 11 : Protesters gathered outside federal buildings in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday (local time) evening as people took to the streets in cities across the US to demonstrate against immigration operations in the days after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman in Minnesota, as per CNN.

Protesters on Alameda Street are said to be seen with upside-down American flags and handmade anti-ICE posters.

The street was also the site of clashes between protesters and police in June last year, when crowds gathered to rally against immigration raids and US President Donald Trump's deployment of the National Guard, CNN reported.

Police have blocked off the nearby intersection with squad cars and officers, and much of the crowd has dispersed, according to video reviewed by CNN. However, a small group of demonstrators appeared unyielding as police tried to usher them away from the buildings.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) issued a dispersal order along the stretch of Alameda Street where protesters gathered. The department wrote on X on Saturday night, telling demonstrators, "You must leave the area."

The Incident Commander has issued a dispersal order for Alameda from Aliso to Temple which includes Commercial St. You must leave the area. — LAPD Central Division (@LAPDCentral) January 11, 2026

{{{{twitter_post_id####

A group of anti-ICE protesters were seen marching and chanting in downtown Austin, Texas, outside a federal building on Saturday. Several armed law enforcement officials were seen in the area, as per CNN.

The dispersal order was "in response to protesters engaging in acts of vandalism," said the LAPD. Approximately 150 protesters had gathered just after 6 pm (local time), CNN was told.

The media continues to fail the American people in their reporting on the events in Minneapolis. New evidence shows that the anti-ICE agitator was STALKING and IMPEDING a law enforcement operation over the course of the morning. The evidence speaks for itself. The legacy media… pic.twitter.com/0enstqGkhq — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 10, 2026

}}}}

Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old US citizen, was killed when an ICE agent shot into her vehicle during an encounter on Wednesday morning.

The victim tried to "weaponise her vehicle" to run over an officer near an ICE vehicle stuck on a snow-lined street before he opened fire, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.

State and local officials have strongly disputed claims that the shooting, captured on video, was done in self-defence as tensions exploded amid this week's deployment of 2,000 federal agents as part of the latest surge in the Trump administration's nationwide immigration enforcement crackdown, as per CNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor