Civilian killed in clearance operation in Balochistan by Pakistan: Report

After a three-day clearance operation in Balochistan, a report has emerged that a civilian has been killed during the operation which was launched after terrorists attacked security forces camps in the Panjgur and Naushki areas of the province.

"My cousin has been abducted from Tejaban(kech) by death squad of Mir khalid and their colleagues Akil s/o of mehrab, Tariq s/o of mehrab. Later they killed my cousin in Balgatar operation and putter one Ak47 that he is freedom figter, he was only a civilian," a Twitter user named Islam Murad Baloch wrote.

Pakistan military has said that a total of 20 terrorists and its nine security personnel were killed in a three-day clearance operation in Balochistan.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, three terrorists, including two high-value targets, linked to the attacks were killed in Kech district's Balgatar area on Friday.

On Saturday, the ISPR said that the operation was taken place on Wednesday evening, had been completed, according to Dawn.

The Military further stated that both attacks in Panjgur and Naushki areas were repulsed successfully.

During an exchange of fire with the terrorists in Naushki, nine terrorists and four security personnel were killed including an officer, said the ISPR.

Security forces had carried out a clearance operation to hunt down the hiding terrorists in Panjgur, it said, adding that initially four fleeing terrorists were killed there and as many were encircled by security forces the next day, according to Dawn.

"All encircled terrorists were killed in today's (Saturday) operation as they failed to surrender," the ISPR said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor