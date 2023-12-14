Coal India emerges top PSU in e-market procurement

New Delhi, Dec 14 The Ministry of Coal, along with its Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), has reached a record procurement of Rs 34,524 crore through Government e-Marketplace (GeM) exceeding the target of Rs 21,325 crore with a 162 per cent achievement rate so far in the current financial year (2023-24).

GeM authorities have informed that Coal India Ltd and its subsidiaries are leading among all Central public sector enterprises of the country in GeM procurement.

Also, the Ministry of Coal is presently at second position in overall procurement through GeM among all Central Ministries/Departments, the coal ministry said on Thursday.

It is expected that by end of this financial year, Ministry of Coal will be overall at first position, the statement added.

This accomplishment reflects the Ministry's dedication to streamlining procurement processes, embracing digital solutions and contributing to the nation's economic growth.

The Ministry of Coal continues to set benchmarks in efficient governance, establishing itself as a leader in procurement practices within the government sector, the statement added.

