Committee to Protect Journalists expresses concern over health of Pakistani journalist Asad Ali Toor

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 1 : The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) raised concerns over the health and well-being of journalist Asad Ali Toor as he initiated a hunger strike on Wednesday in response to his arrest earlier this week.

According to the latest developments in the case, Toor has been maintaining a fast for the last 36 hours.

The Committee to Protect Journalists Asia shared the post on social media X, stating, "CPJ expresses alarm regarding the health and well-being of journalist @AsadAToor, who reportedly initiated a hunger strike on Wednesday in response to his arrest earlier this week. The journalist faces an investigation under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016. CPJ reiterates its call on authorities to immediately and unconditionally release Toor and to cease using draconian laws, including PECA, to harass and intimidate journalists for their work."

https://x.com/CPJAsia/status/1763231300008259597?s=20

According to the statement of Toor's lawyer, Hadi Ali Chattha, "Toor has not eaten anything in the last 36 hours," updating the media about Toor's health and his meeting with his mother today, who was allowed to see him on court's orders at the FIA office."

Furthermore, according to Iman Mazari, Toor's other lawyer, the investigation done so far has nothing to do with contempt of judges.

"He is being pressured to reveal his sources and social media account passwords. Asad Toor is denying sharing his journalistic sources," he added.

On Tuesday, Judicial Magistrate Islamabad Muhammad Shabbir sent the vlogger on a five-day physical and directed the agency to produce the accused again on March 3, 2024.

According to the FIR against Toor, the vlogger allegedly ran a malicious campaign against the judiciary on social media platforms X and YouTube.

It added that he had fueled anti-state activities through social media and he has been booked under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016, the news piece in the News International stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor